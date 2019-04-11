NYPD vehicle involved in Brooklyn crash; 1 person hospitalized

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — An NYPD vehicle was involved in a crash that injured at least one person in Brooklyn Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:40 a.m. at Bergen Street and New York Avenue in Crown Heights, fire officials said.

One person was taken to Kings County Hospital for their injuries, fire officials said.

Footage from AIR11 shows the NYPD vehicle at the intersection, with its front passenger door out of place.

This is a developing story; check back for updates