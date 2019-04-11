NYC mayor says city is investigating WiFi glitch that disrupted traffic lights at 13,000 intersections

NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says they’re investigating the glitch that disrupted the city’s wireless system and traffic lights at 13,000 intersections.

The mayor on Thursday said that although it did not have serious impact, he still wants to know how it happened “and what was done wrong and make adjustments.”

The Daily News reports the Y2K-like bug known as “GPS Rollover” hit the city’s wireless system on April 6. The Global Position System resets itself roughly every 20 years and sometimes causes problems to WiFi networks.

Officials say the glitch knocked out 40 NYPD license plate readers and affected wireless water meter readers and other systems.

Stephanie Raphael, the city’s Department of Information Technology spokeswoman, says “no critical public safety systems” were affected.