Man arrested in killing of Jersey City nanny was in U.S. illegally and deported twice: ICE says

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — The man arrested in connection to the sexual assault and murder of a Jersey City nanny was in the U.S. illegally and had been deported twice before, ICE told PIX11 Thursday.

Jorge Rios-Doblado, 33, is a citizen of Honduras who was in the U.S. illegally was deported in 2003 and 2004, ICE-ERO Newark said in a statement.

“On March 31, ICE lodged a detainer with the Hudson County Jail on Jorge Alberto Rios-Doblado, a citizen of Honduras illegally present in the U.S., following his recent arrest on a variety of criminal charges, including rape, kidnapping, murder and assault with a deadly weapon. Rios-Doblado has been removed from the country on two prior occasions, in 2003 and 2004.

ICE maintains that cooperation by local law enforcement is an indispensable component of promoting public safety. ICE will seek taking custody of Rios-Doblado at the conclusion of his criminal proceedings, despite limited cooperation in the state.”

Rios is accused of killing Carolina Cano, 45, while she went out for a jog in Lincoln Park on Mar. 24. Cano, a nanny, had work that day, but never showed up.

The medical examiner later determined Cano’s cause of death was “homicidal violence,” including strangulation and water submersion.

Rios was arrested and faces charges of felony murder, kidnapping and aggregated sexual assault.