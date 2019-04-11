Fatal motorcycle crash prompts closure of WB Belt Parkway near Nassau-Queens border

QUEENS — A fatal motorcycle crash on the Belt Parkway has prompted the closure of the westbound lanes and a nearby highway Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on the westbound Belt Parkway along Merrick Boulevard near the Queens-Nassau County border.

The motorcyclist was taken to Franklin General Hospital and was pronounced dead.

The Belt Parkway is closed between the Southern State Parkway and continues to Merrick Boulevard. Southbound lanes on the Cross Island Parkway are also closed at the westbound Southern State Parkway.

Traffic is being diverted and motorists are advised to use alternate routes.

This is a developing story; check back for updates and get the PIX11 News app to stay informed all day.