Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sort of a take on the Tom Hanks film "Big," "Little" follows Jordan Sanders, a take-no-prisoners tech mogul who torments her assistant. She soon faces a threat to her personal life when she transforms to her 13-year-old self before a do-or-die presentation.

Oji chats with one of the film's stars, Luke James about the film and his new music.

Catch "Little" in theaters Friday Apr. 12.