BTS fans line up down the block for Korean superstars’ ‘SNL’ performance

MIDTOWN — With superstar South Korean group BTS set to make their big “Saturday Night Live” debut this Saturday, April 13, loyal fans of the band have been lining up all week in hopes of catching a glimpse.

While “Saturday Night Live” tickets are often reserved months in advance, the show offers a “standby line” on the 48th Street side of Rockefeller Plaza, giving some lucky people a chance to nab day-of tickets for the show’s taping.

As of Thursday afternoon, dedicated BTS fans, better known as ARMY, lined up the entire block of 48th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue.

PIX11 swung by to check out the scene and saw a long line of not just fans, but sleeping bags, fold-out chairs, blankets, snacks, and lots of empty coffee cups.

One sign hung by fans in line stated they had been waiting in the line since 1 a.m. on Monday, April 8, nearly a week before the show’s Saturday taping.