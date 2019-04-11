Bronx bandits on burglary spree ransack woman’s home while she’s getting married

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRONX — A 30-year old mom and newlywed, who doesn’t want to be identified, tells PIX11 that while she was getting married, two thieves broke into her Bronx home.

Surveillance video caught them on camera in the middle of the day on March 25. When the woman got home - still in her wedding dress - she found her place ransacked.

“I’m in everything, I run upstairs with shoes, bouquet in my hand, my dress,” she said Thursday.

The pair of robbers took their savings, sentimental jewelry and her husband’s medicine.

“I don’t care about the materialistic things or money, we’ve been through it all - he had cancer twice, survived a brain injury, my mom is sick and my son is autistic,” she said with tears in her eyes. “It wasn’t like it was narcotics, it was pain meds - he has seizures and it was hell getting that medicine back.”

Police say the Bronx bandits have hit four homes near Clay Avenue and East 168th street in the Claremont section of the borough within the last two months, at all hours of the day - taking cash, electronics and jewelry - totaling up to over $60 thousand.

“I feel I’m not secure and not safe," said Anna Ramos, who lives in the area.

There are a lot of children around here, and there’s a school nearby, this should not be happening here,” said Alexandra Antigua who works at a nearby bodega.

People in the community say they want to see more officers patrolling the area.

“You’re doing it to hardworking people we been through stuff and earned every single dollar we have,” said the newlywed.

No one was hurt in any of the burglaries.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).