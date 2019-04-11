American Airlines flight returns to JFK after hitting a sign during takeoff

An American Airlines flight returned to the airport Wednesday night after hitting a sign during takeoff.

Flight 300 was departing New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport on its way to Los Angeles International Airport when the plane hit a sign adjacent to the runway, Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman told CNN.

The sign “directs pilots as they’re going down the runway,” Coleman said. The plane hit the sign because it was slightly off center during takeoff, Coleman said.

The flight took off at 8:40 p.m., but was back at JFK by 9:09 p.m. and taxied to the gate, American Airlines said in a statement. There were 101 passengers and eight crew members on board, and no injuries were reported, the airline said.

“American is swapping flight 300 to a new aircraft, as our team reviews the incident and inspects the aircraft,” American Airlines said. “We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and we are sorry for the inconvenience.”