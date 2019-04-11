Gunmen sought in Brooklyn double shooting: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police are looking for two men who discharged firearms in Brooklyn Monday night, injuring two people.

Two men, ages 32 and 28, were walking in the vicinity of Nostrand and Gates avenues when two other men approached them and discharged several rounds from firearms around 9:30 p.m.

The 32-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left shoulder and the 28-year-old suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, according to cops.

They were taken to Kings County Hospital for their injuries.

