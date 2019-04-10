Woman in custody for hit-and-run of 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN — Police said they have a woman in custody they identified earlier Wednesday as the suspect in a Brooklyn hit-and-run of a 14-year-old girl.

Police said Wednesday that they have 49-year-old Julia Litmonovich in custody, with charges pending, for the March 27 hit-and-run.

The incident is still under investigation, according to authorities.

On March 27, Xin Yi Wang was hit by a black Dodge Challenger as she crossed the street on the crosswalk bordering Sunset Park and Borough Park, police said.

“She took the red light,” Wang told PIX11. “It was very fast, I want to run away, but because it’s too fast, I cannot just run away.”

The high school freshman was taken to the hospital. She said she sustained lots of bruises, but also painful memories.

“The worst thing is when I see the cars move fast I’m like, ‘oh my God,’ I still remember that moment.”