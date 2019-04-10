Scaffolding collapses onto vehicles in Greenpoint

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Vehicles were hit by falling scaffolding that caused a partial wall collapse in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, according to FDNY and video at the scene.

Scaffolding collapsed in Brooklyn on April 10, 2019. (Citizen app)

The incident happened at Wythe Avenue and North 13th Street in Greenpoint around 8:30 a.m., FDNY officials said.

Scaffolding collapsed, causing a partial wall collapse, according to FDNY.

Video on the Citizen app shows vehicles were hit by the falling scaffolding.

No injuries have been reported, FDNY officials said.

