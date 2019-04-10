Scaffolding collapses onto vehicles in Greenpoint

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn — Vehicles were hit by falling scaffolding that caused a partial wall collapse in Brooklyn Wednesday morning, according to FDNY and video at the scene.

The incident happened at Wythe Avenue and North 13th Street in Greenpoint around 8:30 a.m., FDNY officials said.

Scaffolding collapsed, causing a partial wall collapse, according to FDNY.

Video on the Citizen app shows vehicles were hit by the falling scaffolding.

No injuries have been reported, FDNY officials said.