Person stabbed at Manhattan subway station

MANHATTAN — A person was stabbed at the Spring Street subway station in Manhattan on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

Police responded to the reported stabbing just before the evening rush.

It’s not yet clear if the person was stabbed on a train or in the station. The victim is not likely to die and was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital, an FDNY spokesperson said.

No identifying information is available for the victim.

There are service changes and delays in northbound C and E train service while officials respond to the scene. C and E trains resumed making local stops around 5:06 p.m.

Northbound C trains were running express from Canal St to 59th Street. Northbound E trains were running express from Canal Street to 42 Street. Expect delays in A, C, and E train service. For service to/from bypassed stations, consider using southbound C or E train service.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.