Person of interest in hit-and-run of teen girl in Brooklyn is ID’d: police

Posted 11:35 AM, April 10, 2019, by , Updated at 11:42AM, April 10, 2019

BROOKLYN — A person of interest was identified Wednesday in a hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old victim, according to police.

Julia Litmonovich is a person of interest in a hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old in Brooklyn on March 27, 2019. (NYPD)

Julia Litmonovich, 49, is sought in the March 27 incident, police said.

A photo of Litmonovich has been released by police, and she is described as 5 foot, 6 inches tall; 160 pounds with brown hair.

Investigators want to speak to her after they say 14-year-old Xin Yi Wang was hit by a black Dodge Challenger as she crossed the street on the crosswalk bordering Sunset Park and Borough Park.

Related Story
Cops search for driver who hit 14-year-old girl in Brooklyn

“She took the red light,” Wang told PIX11. “It was very fast, I want to run away, but because it’s too fast, I cannot just run away.”

The high school freshman was taken to the hospital. She said she sustained lots of bruises, but also painful memories.

“The worst thing is when I see the cars move fast I’m like, ‘oh my God,’ I still remember that moment.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.