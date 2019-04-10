Person of interest in hit-and-run of teen girl in Brooklyn is ID’d: police

BROOKLYN — A person of interest was identified Wednesday in a hit-and-run involving a 14-year-old victim, according to police.

Julia Litmonovich, 49, is sought in the March 27 incident, police said.

A photo of Litmonovich has been released by police, and she is described as 5 foot, 6 inches tall; 160 pounds with brown hair.

Investigators want to speak to her after they say 14-year-old Xin Yi Wang was hit by a black Dodge Challenger as she crossed the street on the crosswalk bordering Sunset Park and Borough Park.

“She took the red light,” Wang told PIX11. “It was very fast, I want to run away, but because it’s too fast, I cannot just run away.”

The high school freshman was taken to the hospital. She said she sustained lots of bruises, but also painful memories.

“The worst thing is when I see the cars move fast I’m like, ‘oh my God,’ I still remember that moment.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Please enable Javascript to watch this video