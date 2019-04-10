New Chinese restaurant marketing ‘clean’ Chinese food stirring controversy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan — It hasn’t even been open for a week, but a new Chinese restaurant in Greenwich village is at the center of a firestorm.

Lucky Lee's, the brainchild of nutritionist Arielle Haspel, is being marketed as “clean” Chinese food, which critics say has implications that demean American-Chinese cuisine.

Social media posts from the restaurant are meant to highlight Haspel’s additive, gluten, MSG and wheat-free approach, but they backfired. Many on social media lambasted the chef, accusing her of cultural appropriation and saying a white woman was profiting off a culture she was disparaging.

Amid the controversy, the restaurant had a sizable lunch crowd on Wednesday afternoon, but some outside were disturbed by its branding.

Haspel declined an interview request with PIX11, but referred us to a statement posted on the restaurant’s Instagram page. In it, she insists Lucky Lee’s is here to celebrate Chinese cuisine.

Since the backlash began, Lucky Lee’s has deleted the social media posts that ignited the controversy.

A spokesperson for the restaurant told PIX11 they plan to move forward and concentrate on the restaurant's healthy mission