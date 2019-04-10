MTA says subway performance continues to show dramatic improvements

NEW YORK — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority says subway performance continues to show dramatic improvements.

The MTA on Wednesday says on-time performances in March reached 78 percent. That’s up from 65 percent last March and the highest since November 2013. It says the number of delays fell 40 percent since March 2018, to less than 38,000.

The MTA also says track fires have significantly decreased, which has contributed to reducing delays. It says new equipment featuring vacuum trains and platform-based mobile vacuums has helped to clear debris at an “unprecedented rate.”

Since the mobile vacuum effort began in 2017, the MTA says crews have removed 350,000 bags of dirt and trash weighing over 8.7 million pounds.

The MTA says overall service satisfaction increased by over 6 percent this quarter.