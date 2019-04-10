Miss America competition leaving longtime Atlantic City venue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — The Miss America competition will not be going back to its famed New Jersey home.

The Press of Atlantic City reports that the pageant will no longer take place at Boardwalk Hall. The executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority told the paper that it is just too expensive to produce the show at the arena.

According to Boardwalk Hall’s website, the venue first hosted the Miss America pageant in 1940. It has held it every year since, except for a brief period from 2006 to 2013 when the contest was held in Las Vegas.

The Miss America Organization sent a statement to PIX11 News that reads in part, "CRDA has told city leaders and MAO it wants to keep the competition in Atlantic City and has been actively helping MAO explore alternative venues. MAO is also exploring other cities as well. When the MAO Board of Directors has reviewed all of the proposals, MAO will make a public announcement.”