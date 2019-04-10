Military dad surprises kids at elementary school assembly in Long Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARMINGVILLE, L.I. — There were hugs, tears of joy and applause when a Long Island military dad surprised his two children in front of their elementary school on Wednesday.

"It was amazing," said daughter 9-year-old Ava Stock, while her 6-year-old brother Andrew said, "It was exciting."

"I love my family and it was tough being away," said dad Jacob Stock, who's been deployed overseas with the Navy for just over a year. Stock has been in the Navy for 10 years and been deployed multiple times.

The homecoming was a surprise for the two Lynwood Avenue Elementary School students.

"It's one of the most memorable moments being a principal, to see members of our family reunited together," said school principal Dr. Danielle DeLorenzo, Ed.D.

"It makes it difficult because I get to see them, and then know I'm separated by 6,000 miles, but yet I can talk to them and interact with them," said Stock.

When Stock is not overseas serving his country, or being a dad, he's serving his community as an officer for the Suffolk County Police Department.

The students and staff at the Farmingville school waived their American flags and were excited to be apart of such a patriotic moment.

"I love my children very much, obviously. I don't want to let them go, either, but I have my duty to my country, and I enjoy that," said Stock.

The first thing Stock planned to do when he got home Wednesday? Have pizza with his family.