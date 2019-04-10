Man shot in the head in Brooklyn, accused shooters flee in car

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — A man was shot in the head in Brooklyn on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

He was hit on Brooklyn Avenue around 4:10 p.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. The man was rushed to Kings County Hospital and is likely to die.

Two people fled the scene in a Nissan Maxima with no front license plate, officials said. They drove south on Brooklyn Avenue.

No arrests have been made.

Police have not released any identifying information for the victim.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).