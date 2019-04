WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A gun was found in a teenager’s backpack at a high school in Williamsburg on Wednesday, according to police.

The incident happened at Unity Preparatory Charter High School on Driggs Avenue, police said.

A gun was found in a 17-year-old’s backpack, and he was taken into custody, according to police.

It is not known if the gun was loaded, but police said no shots were fired.

The school was put on lockdown around 11 a.m. It has since been lifted.