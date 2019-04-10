21-year-old woman found dead with neck injury in her Bronx apartment building: police

MORRIS HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police said they’re investigating after finding a woman dead in the basement of her apartment building during a wellness check Wednesday evening.

Wednesday at about 6:30 p.m., police discovered 21-year-old Indira Rameriz-Rivera unconscious and unresponsive in the basement of her apartment building, located at 1628 Nelson Ave, in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx, according to authorities.

Police said Rameriz-Rivera had apparent trauma to her neck.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman dead on the scene, according to police.

Authorities said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death and that the investigation is ongoing.