16-year-old boy stabbed in the chest in the Bronx, another teen stabbed in the pelvis

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — Two teens were stabbed in the Bronx on Monday evening, police said.

They were on Westchester Avenue near Wilkinson Avenue when two men walked up, pulled out a knife and stabbed both of the victims, officials said. The 16-year-old victim was stabbed in the chest. A 17-year-old victim was stabbed in the pelvis area. Their injuries were not life threatening. They were treated at NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi

Both attackers fled on foot in an unknown direction. Police have asked for help identifying them. They are both in their late teens or early 20s. One was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatsuit and the second was last seen wearing all dark clothing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).