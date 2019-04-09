Wyckoff Gardens NYCHA residents say water is dirty in their complex

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New York City Housing Authority residents living in Wyckoff Gardens have a lot to say about their water: it's dirty and they can't always get it hot.

Some tenants say a bad boiler or the basement could be to blame, so PIX11 headed down to the basement. It was full of roaches and rodent traps. Residents also say it floods.

There was a planned water outage in December. Tenants say that, since then, you never know what's going to come out of your tap.

