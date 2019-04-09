Waffle House good Samaritan shot to death while paying for others’ meals

GAINESVILLE, FL — A 41-year-old good Samaritan was gunned down at a Florida Waffle House after he’d paid for others’ meals and handed out cash, the Gainesville Sun reported.

Ezekiel Hicks, 25, was arrested near the scene, according to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office.

Hicks had been with a woman and she was upset that Craig Brewer had paid for others’ meals at the Waffle House on Sunday, but not for her own, the Gainesville Sun reported.

Officials said Hicks argued with Brewer, then left the restaurant and came back with a handgun. A bystander tried to stop Hicks, but he walked over to Brewer and a fight started. Hicks pulled the handgun from his pants and allegedly shot Brewer in the head.

The argument, fight and shooting were all captured on surveillance video, police said.