2 buses involved in ‘very serious accident’ in Greenwich

GREENWICH, CT — Police in Connecticut say nine people were injured when a bus carrying physically disabled people collided with a school bus that was not carrying any children.

Greenwich officials say the accident happened on a local road shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Officials referred to it as a “very serious accident.”

Dispatchers say nine people were taken to area hospitals, including two who were seriously injured. There were not fatalities.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

Officials say the accident is under investigation.

Pictures of the scene show parts of the buses strewn across the roadway. A tire was ripped off the yellow bus in the crash.

King Street was closed in both directions near Brunswick school as police investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Two bus crash , serious injuries but no fatalities. Yellow school bus was unoccupied besides the driver. We continue to investigate. pic.twitter.com/s5dge2tKNa — Greenwich PD PIO (@GreenwichCTPD) April 9, 2019