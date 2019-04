MANHATTAN — A track fire at Union Square caused delays during the Tuesday morning rush-hour commute, according to the MTA.

L, N, Q, R and W trains have resumed stopping at 14 St-Union Sq.

Nos. 4, 5 and 6 trains face reduced service in Manhattan and Brooklyn, and some of the southbound trains will turn at 86 St to go northbound.

No. 5 trains are running on the No. 2 line in both directions between Nevins St and 149 St-Grand Concourse.