Teen wakes up to stranger putting her hand on his ‘genital area’ in the Bronx: police

WOODSTOCK, Bronx — A 16-year-old girl woke up to a strange man grabbing her hand and placing it over his “genital area,” police said Tuesday.

The assault happened Monday around 3:50 a.m. near Kelly Street and Leggett Avenue, according to police.

Police believe the man was attempting to rob the home when he spotted the sleeping girl.

He then grabbed her hand and placed it over his genital area, above his clothing, police said.

When the girl woke up, and broke free of his grasp, police said the man fled. Police do not believe he stole any items.

The man sought is believed to be 20 to 30 years old, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, white T-shirt, red sweatpants and black sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).