Selling K2 could come with $100k fines under new bill

NEW YORK — It's hard to forget the mass K2 overdose in the summer of 2016 and one city councilman is working to make sure it doesn't happen again with a new bill designed hit those who sell synthetic marijuana with a $100,000 fine.

Councilman Andy King's bill would also hold landlords accountable if K2 is sold in buildings they own. The city already fines businesses that sell K2, but King's bill would double the fine.

K2 can cause extreme anxiety, confusion, paranoia, hallucinations, rapid heart rate, vomiting, seizures, fainting, kidney failure and reduced blood supply to the heart, according to the Health Department. The production and sale of the drug was outlawed in the city on Oct. 20, 2015.