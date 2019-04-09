NJ principal who went into coma after bone marrow donation dies

WESTFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey high school principal who went into a coma after he donated bone marrow to a 14-year-old boy in France has died.

Family members tell NJ.com that Westfield High School Principal Derrick Nelson underwent the donation procedure at a hospital in February. They say the 44-year-old couldn’t speak or move afterward, and remained in that condition until he died on Sunday.

Nelson’s father says it’s still not clear what happened to his son, who was the father of a 6-year-old girl.

Friends say Nelson didn’t know the French teen he was trying to help.

Besides his work in education, Nelson had served as an officer in the Army Reserve for more than 20 years and had recently re-enlisted. His military service included an assignment in the Middle East.

Westfield Mayor Shelley Brindle posted the following statement on Facebook:

“My family was devastated to hear the news of the passing of Westfield High School principal Dr. Derrick Nelson. This is a tremendous loss for our community, and I know that our children, and we as parents, will struggle with coming to terms with this over the coming days and weeks. He was a man of immense character and kindness, and his legacy will live on in the generations of students whose lives he touched. I have been in touch with Dr. Dolan and offered whatever assistance the Town can provide during this very difficult and sad time. I know you all join me in offering our deepest sympathy and prayers to Dr. Nelson’s family, friends, students, co-workers, and all who were lucky to have known him. We will share the plans for his memorial once they have been announced.”