New Midtown murals celebrate UN International Labour Organization’s centennial

MIDTOWN MANHATTAN — Five large murals have been painted around the United Nations. They are part of a new social justice exhibit put on by Street Art for Mankind.

The nonprofit, which raises awareness on child labor, has partnered with the International Labour Organization to celebrate the UN agency’s centennial. Five global street artists were commissioned to paint “images related to decent work.”

"Some of [the artists] are doing their biggest mural," said Thibault Decker, one of Street Art for Mankind's co-founders. "Some of them have done bigger than this, but I think all of them are very happy to be painting here [in New York City]."

One of those artists is Jorge Rodríguez-Gerada, a New Yorker who currently lives in Barcelona. His mural “Reflection” aims to shed light on child trafficking around the world and in our own backyards.

"The importance of the piece is this idea that children should have playful, nurturing childhoods, and that’s not always the case," said Rodríguez-Gerada.

On Tuesday, dozens gathered for an organized "#ILO100 Art Walk." If you are interested in visiting and learning more, you can download the “Behind the Wall” app on your phone to listen to a self-guided tour narrated by the various artists and ambassadors.

To learn more about Street Art for Mankind, visit their website. A map of where the five murals are located can be found below.