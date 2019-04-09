Must-have beauty products

Latest beauty launches

New beauty products hit the shelves every day, so it’s tough to keep track of what’s new and notable. Oji spends a lot checking stuff out on her own, but this time she looks to beauty expert Bahar Takhtehchian to show off brand-new must-haves.

Must-have #1: Wish Formula TwoTwo 22 Beauty Pads ($7, Amazon.com)

Getting a professional facial can be time-consuming and expensive. These pads help you give yourself a facial at home. The first pad acts as a peel and contains AHA and Vitamin C to remove dead skin cells, impurities, and excessive oil. The second pad helps to moisturize and nourish your skin with centella, snail extracts, and honey. The result? Healthy, glowing skin that makes you look like you just stepped out of the spa.

Must-have #2: Ampulogy Daily Ampoule Serum Essence Cream ($22, Amazon.com)

Customization is the newest trend in skincare these days. These ampules come in 6 varieties and can be mixed into your favorite creams, serums, and more to give you personalized benefits as they address your specific skincare concerns. Feeling dry? Add the ampule that helps with moisturizing. Want your skin to look more vibrant? Use the brightening ampule. Need help firming your skin? There’s even an ampule for that.

Must-have #3: Revlon PhotoReady Instant Cheek Maker ($11.99, Drugstores)

There’s a lot of hype around contouring and highlighting these days, but lots of people are intimidated by how to actually achieve the look at home. Thankfully, this innovative new stick combines blush and highlighter in one and make highlighting so easy. It has an ergonomic shape and a creamy formula that glides on in one easy swipe to create a perfectly sculpted cheek using two shades.

Must-have #4: Aveeno Rose Water & Chamomile Blend ($8.99, Drugstores)

Hair stylists and consumers are paying lots of attention to scalp health these days since a healthy scalp equals healthy hair. This new line of hair products is infused with rose water and chamomile. It’s perfect for sensitive scalps and leaves hair soft and bouncy. You can choose from a shampoo, conditioner or dry Shampoo.

Must-have #5: T3 Cura Luxe Hair Dryer ($285, T3Micro.com)

This is one of the newest and most innovative dryers on the market. Thanks to the digital IonAir, users experience faster drying times. 91% of women agree the Cura LUXE “dries my hair faster than my normal dryer.”There is an ion generator within the dryer which helps smooth the hair cuticle, for frizz-free and shiny results. This luxury dryer has an Auto Pause Sensor which pauses airflow when the handle is released for easier and efficient styling – perfect for round brush styling

Must-have #6: Bare Republic Tinted Mineral Sport Stick SPF 50 ($9.99, GoBareOutside.com)

Most people overlook the fact that sunscreen needs to be used year round—especially during the winter. This powerful stick is tinted, which means it can add a boost of color to many complexions. It has SPF 50 and is small and portable so you can reapply as needed on the go. Its Zinc Oxide formula protects physically, not chemically, and provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB coverage with 80 minutes of water resistance.