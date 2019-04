WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a public health emergency in Williamsburg Tuesday over a measles outbreak.

“We have a situation now where children are in danger,” de Blasio said at a news conference.

The worst measles outbreak since 1991 has prompted the declaration of a public health emergency in Williamsburg in which unvaccinated students won’t be allowed at schools or daycares, de Blasio said.

The Mayor has declared the Williamsburg measles outbreak a public health emergency. We’re mandating vaccinations for those who may have been exposed. And we’ll shut down schools violating the ban on unvaccinated students. pic.twitter.com/f88zQ9WcVK — Eric Phillips (@EricFPhillips) April 9, 2019