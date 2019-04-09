Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits off of Long Island

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Long Island on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake happened about 33 miles southeast of Southhampton at 7:22 a.m, according to the USGS. The depth of the earthquake was about 4.4 miles.

So far, 27 people have reported they felt the earthquake, USGS reports. A magnitude 3.0 tremor can be felt “only by a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings.”

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

