Magnitude 3.0 earthquake hits off of Long Island

Posted 1:52 PM, April 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, April 9, 2019

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Long Island on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake was recorded off the coast of Long Island about 33 miles southeast of Southhampton. (USGS)

The quake happened about 33 miles southeast of Southhampton at 7:22 a.m, according to the USGS. The depth of the earthquake was about 4.4 miles.

So far, 27 people have reported they felt the earthquake, USGS reports. A magnitude 3.0 tremor can be felt “only by a few persons at rest, especially on upper floors of buildings.”

There have been no reports of injuries or damage.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.