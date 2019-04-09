DoggyCrap uses clever T-shirts to fight for animals

After reading story after story about the 1.5 million dogs and cats who are euthanized in shelters every year, Lukasz Gielczynski decided to find a creative way to help keep “Fido” and “Fifi” alive. The result: DoggyCrap, a clever-doggy-slogan T-shirt business that donates 30% of profits to help shelters pay for supplies, vet fees and animal rehabilitation.

Last week, DoggyCrap delivered several boxes of supplies and donations to The Best Friends Animal Center in Soho.

Best Friends in New York works collaboratively with city shelters, local animal welfare organizations, passionate advocates and volunteers to save the lives of pets in the shelters of New York City and the surrounding tri-state area. As part of this work, Best Friends hosts adoption and fundraising events, and runs a lifesaving pet foster program in partnership with Animal Care & Control of New York City.

Address and number for volunteers:

Best Friends Lifesaving Center

307 West Broadway New York City, NY 10013

bestfriendsny.org

347-762-3678