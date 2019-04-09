deGrom expected to start as Mets host the Twins

QUEENS —

Minnesota Twins (5-3, third in the AL Central) vs. New York Mets (6-3, second in the AL East)

Flushing, Queens; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kyle Gibson (0-0, 9.64 ERA) Mets: Jacob deGrom (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

The Minnesota Twins square off against the New York Mets on Tuesday at Citi Field.

The Mets went 37-44 at home in 2018. New York pitchers had an ERA of 4.07 last year while striking out 8.9 hitters per game.

The Twins went 29-52 on the road in 2018. Minnesota averaged 8.5 hits per game last year and totaled 166 home runs as a team. These two teams did not meet in 2018.

