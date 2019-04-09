25-year-old Long Island Marine also killed in Afghanistan explosion: officials

KABUL, Afghanistan — A second tri-state local has been identified as one of the three American service members who were killed in Afghanistan on Monday, according to the Department of Defense.

Cpl. Robert A. Hendriks, 25, of Locust Valley in Long Island, was killed when the group’s convoy hit a roadside bomb on Monday near the main U.S. base in Afghanistan, the DOD said Tuesday.

The news of Hendriks’ death comes after Chris Slutman, a 15-year veteran of the FDNY, was announced as one of those killed in the attack earlier on Tuesday.

“Christopher Slutman is an American hero, a New York hero, and we mourn his loss today,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday. “Our hearts go out to his wife Shannon and his three children.”

Sgt. Benjamin S. Hines, 31, of York, Pennsylvania, was identified as the third serviceman killed in the incident, according to the DOD.

All three men were assigned to the 25th Marine Regiment, 4th Marine Division, the DOD said Tuesday night.

The U.S. and NATO Resolute Support mission said earlier on Tuesday that the three Americans were killed near the Bagram Air Base, north of Kabul, while three others were wounded in the explosion. The base in Bagram district is located in northern Parwan province and serves as the main U.S. air facility in the country.

The wounded were evacuated and are receiving medical care, the statement said.

In their claim of responsibility, the Taliban said they launched the attack and that one of their suicide bombers detonated his explosives-laden vehicle near the NATO base. The conflicting accounts could not be immediately reconciled.

On Tuesday, local officials said at least five Afghan civilians were wounded in the commotion after the attack on the American convoy. Four were passers-by and the fifth was a driver of a car going down the road, said Abdul Raqib Kohistani, the Bagram district police chief. Abdul Shakor Qudosi, the district administrative chief in Bagram, said American soldiers opened fire immediately after their convoy was bombed.

Monday’s U.S. fatalities bring to seven the number of U.S. soldiers killed so far this year in Afghanistan, underscoring the difficulties in bringing peace to the war-wrecked country even as Washington has stepped up efforts to find a way to end the 17-year war, America’s longest.

There are about 14,000 U.S. forces in Afghanistan, supporting embattled Afghan forces as they struggle on two fronts — facing a resurgent Taliban who now hold sway over almost half the country and also the Islamic State affiliate, which has sought to expand its footprint in Afghanistan even as its self-proclaimed “caliphate” has crumbled in Syria and Iraq.

Last year, 13 U.S. service members were killed in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have continued to carry out daily attacks on Afghan security forces despite holding several rounds of peace talks with the United States in recent months. The Taliban have refused to meet with the Afghan government, which they view as a U.S. puppet.

Meanwhile, the Taliban have agreed to take part in an all-Afghan gathering later this month in Qatar, where the insurgents maintain a political office. But the Taliban say they will not recognize any government official attending the gathering as a representative of the Kabul government, only as an individual Afghan participant.

