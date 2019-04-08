Woman pulls 81-year-old to ground by her hair at Upper West Side movie theater: police

Posted 10:04 PM, April 8, 2019, by

UPPER WEST SIDE — Police are looking for a woman they say pulled an 81-year-old woman to the ground during an argument in line at a Manhattan movie theater.

On Saturday, March 30, at approximately 3:40 p.m., two women waiting in line at the AMC 84th Street 6 theater, located at 2310 Broadway on the Upper West Side, got into a verbal dispute, police said.

A woman, described by police as in her mid-30s with long dark hair, grabbed the 81-year-old victim by the hair and pulled her to the ground, according to authorities.

Police are lookin for a woman who pulled an 81-year-old woman to the ground at a Manhattan movie theater. (NYPD)

The victim was transported to a local hospital for complaints of dizziness, pain, and swelling, police said.

Authorities said the woman who pulled her hair fled the location and was last seen wearing a red shirt, black spandex pants, and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visitingwww.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.