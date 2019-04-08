Water main break prompts NJ middle school, high school to close for the day

SAYREVILLE, N.J. — A water main break in front of a New Jersey middle school has prompted the closure of the school and a neighboring high school Monday.

The water main break occurred in front of the Sayreville Middle School on Washington Road.

Both the middle school and Sayreville War Memorial High School, located on the same block, will be closed Monday as crews work to repair the water main break.

Samsel Upper Elementary School and other K-3 elementary schools will remain in session, but parents and drivers have been advised to prepare for significant delays in the area as Washington Road will be closed between Ernston and Deerfield roads.