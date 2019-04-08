Some New Jersey Sandy victims still aren’t back in their homes

NEPTUNE, N.J. — Some New Jersey victims of Superstorm Sandy who still aren’t back in their homes 6½ years after the storm are getting some additional help.

State and federal officials say about 1,000 people who are still participating in New Jersey’s main Sandy rebuilding program can benefit from the removal of a cap that had limited grants to $150,000.

They also could be eligible for an additional 19 months of rental assistance as they rebuild their homes.

Gov. Phil Murphy says the state has gotten approval to re-purpose $50 million in federal funds to help storm victims who are still displaced.

One of them is Rose Seward of Long Branch, who is still paying a mortgage on her storm-damaged home while renting an apartment elsewhere.