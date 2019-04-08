Man shot at Brooklyn McDonald’s, critically injured

CYPRESS HILL, Brooklyn — A man was shot at a McDonald’s in Brooklyn on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. The man was a passenger in a car at the drive thru. The driver sped off to Bushwick and Furman after the passenger was hit to get away from the shooting.

The victim was rushed to Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center in critical condition, an NYPD spokesperson said.

No arrests have been made.

Police originally reported the victim was 18, but later said they were not sure what the victim’s age was.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

