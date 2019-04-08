Pedro Hernandez, teen who became the face of bail reform, arrested for slashing, robbery

UNIONPORT, the Bronx – A teen who became the face of bail reform after he chose to remain in jail rather than take a plea deal for an attempted murder he didn’t commit was arrested Sunday for a robbery and slashing, officials said.

Pedro Hernandez, 19, and three unidentified men walked up to two men who were waiting for a cab on Quimby Avenue around 7 a.m. Sunday, officials said.

“Oh, you want problems,” Hernandez said, according to the criminal complaint.

He allegedly pulled out a knife and swung it at the victims.

One of the victims threw a sweater at Hernandez and his companions, then ran away, an NYPD spokeswoman said. That’s when two of the men with Hernandez chased the victim, with one attacking him with a baseball bat. The other assailant punched and kicked the victim. The men took a black Gucci watch from the victim.

Meanwhile, Hernandez struggled with the second victim who had not run away. The victim managed to pull a knife away from the teen, but not before suffering a slash wound to the face and another to the shoulder, officials said. He needed 15 stitches.

Only Hernandez has been arrested thus far. He was charged with robbery, assault, menacing, petit larceny, criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of stolen property and criminal mischief.

This is not Hernandez’ first arrest since his release from Rikers.