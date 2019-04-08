NYC cat weighing over 40 pounds up for adoption

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—Calling all cat lovers: a 41-pound feline may soon need a new owner!

On Saturday, Animal Care Centers of NYC posted a photo of Barsik. According to the organization’s Facebook post, the 5-year-old male is “extremely obese and needs a home that can help him get to an ideal weight.”

The cat was so large that it couldn’t even fit in the Manhattan ACC’s cages, and had to be kept in an office. Some people wondered on social media if his weight may even qualify him for the Guinness Book of World Records.

As of Monday Morning, Barsik is no longer at the ACC. He is now in the care of Anjellicle Cats Rescue, but it’s unclear at this time that if when he will need a new home in the future.