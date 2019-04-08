NJ Transit train, bus delays leave Wrestlemania fans fuming

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Another major event at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium has produced a major headache for fans using public transportation.

Thousands of people heading home from the WWE’s Wrestlemania show were stuck waiting in long lines due to delays involving New Jersey Transit trains and buses.

The event finished around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

NJ Transit had said trains were due to operate every 10 minutes until the crowds dissipated. But the system apparently became overwhelmed. Some people wrote on social media that they waited up to three hours for a train.

It was reminiscent of the 2014 Super Bowl at the stadium, when thousands of fans flooded the train platform after the game and had to wait hours to leave.

A message left Monday with NJ Transit was not immediately returned.