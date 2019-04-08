Measles order in NYC: Unvaccinated students to be excluded from all Yeshivas in Williamsburg

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — Yeshivas must exclude all unvaccinated students in Williamsburg, the New York City Health Department ordered on Monday.

There’s been a school exclusion order in place since December 2018; unvaccinated students who attend yeshivas in the affected neighborhoods have not been allowed to attend school during this outbreak. But now schools face immediate violations or closures if they don’t comply.

Health officials say 465 measles cases have been reported nationally this year, as of last week. New York accounts for a large portion of the outbreak.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.