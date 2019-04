KINGSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Police are looking for the man who set the lobby of a Bronx apartment building on fire early Sunday.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. in the vicinity of Bailey Avenue and Summit Place.

A man spread gasoline or an accelerant inside the building, igniting the blaze as residents of the building were asleep.

The fire was put out, and no injuries were reported, police said.

No arrests have been made. Investigation is ongoing.