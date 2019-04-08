Jury selection to begin in NXIVM sex cult trial

Posted 7:17 AM, April 8, 2019, by

BROOKLYN — Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the sex-trafficking case against an upstate New York self-help group.

Potential jurors will fill out questionnaires in Brooklyn federal court in the sex trafficking case against Keith Raniere and co-defendants, including "Smallville" actress Allison Mack.

Prosecutors have accused Mack of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere and his cult-like organization called NXIVM.

Late last month, a judge denied Mack’s request for more time to negotiate a plea deal in the case.

Raniere, Mack and two co-defendants face several charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Mack is best known for her role, playing a young Superman's close friend in the CW network series "Smallville."

Two members of Raniere's inner circle have pleaded guilty, while Mack and two other co-defendants are seeking separate trials.

Associated Press contributed to this report.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.