Jury selection to begin in NXIVM sex cult trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Jury selection is expected to begin Monday in the sex-trafficking case against an upstate New York self-help group.

Potential jurors will fill out questionnaires in Brooklyn federal court in the sex trafficking case against Keith Raniere and co-defendants, including "Smallville" actress Allison Mack.

Prosecutors have accused Mack of recruiting sex slaves for Raniere and his cult-like organization called NXIVM.

Late last month, a judge denied Mack’s request for more time to negotiate a plea deal in the case.

Raniere, Mack and two co-defendants face several charges, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy.

Mack is best known for her role, playing a young Superman's close friend in the CW network series "Smallville."

Two members of Raniere's inner circle have pleaded guilty, while Mack and two other co-defendants are seeking separate trials.

Associated Press contributed to this report.