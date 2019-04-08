Friendly’s closes 14 restaurants in New York

Nearly two dozen Friendly’s restaurants closed their doors in New York, Maine, Connecticut and New Hampshire, according to multiple reports.

Fourteen of the chain’s 23 closures are in New York. Friendly’s declared bankruptcy in 2011.

CEO George Michael announced the news in a letter to franchisees, the Boston Globe reports.

“After a months-long evaluation and careful consideration, we have decided to close 23 corporate-owned restaurants, effective immediately,” he wrote. “While this was a tough decision, we are confident it will best position the brand for a bright future.”

Friendly’s opened in 1935 in Springfield, MA.

The stores closing in New York are in Amherst, Binghamton, Blasdell, Clay, Dewitt, Endicott, Greece, Jamestown, Oneonta, Oswego, Syracuse and Williamsville. Two locations are shut down in Rochester.

Click here for the full list of store closures.