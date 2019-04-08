Exploring family relationships and secrets in ‘The Wrong Side of Night’

“The Wrong Side of Night” tells the story of about the weight of death and the uncertainty of life.

The story focuses on Tilly Austin. She lost her father and brother after they died in the towers on 9/11. No remains were ever found.

Her mother dies 18 years later, and a man is waiting outside their house — Her brother.

Author Patti Davis talks about exploring mother and daughter relationships as well as family secrets in her new book and how the story came to be.

