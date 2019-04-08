Changemakers: Actor Tony Danza brings kids, police officers together to sing and perform

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — When cops and kids come together to sing and perform, it’s about more than just the music; it's about breaking down barriers and building lifelong friendships.

It's a group within the New York Police Athletic League acting program, led by actor and board member Tony Danza. It brings together kids in the community with police officers.

They practiced Monday for their next big event.

Danza is not only their mentor, but also very active in their practice and performances.

Danza, who was a PAL member himself when he was a kid, says the relationships that are built here are invaluable.

“When you see these cops and kids hugging each other after, I think, 'why can't we have this everywhere?'"

Sergeant Dawana Castro, who has been with the program since it started, says she’s seen a lot of barriers broken down between the kids and the police officers.

That bond is felt by both sides.

Cops and Kids Chorus has performed in China and, this past December, at the Rockefeller tree lighting ceremony. As for Danza's thoughts on bringing the cops and kids together?

“I think that we all should do our part to leave the world in a better place.”