Brooklyn moms living in NYCHA say they need a mold clean up

A Brooklyn mom has spent years battling mold in her New York City Housing Authority home.

Taqazua Powell is worried about the health of her a nieces and nephews. She keeps finding mold in the closets and cabinets of her East New York home.

“I’m upset because we have go through so many different things just to get somebody to do something about it," she said. "It’s been going on for two years."

Her mother, Kathryn Powell, said she has been putting in repair tickets for two years now and she said nothing is done.

“These are my grand babies," Kathryn Powell said. "It has to be done. It’s taking too long. The apartment is real bad."

Mold in NYCHA homes is one of the biggest complaints PIX11 gets from viewers on Facebook. Mold can be dangerous, causing eye, nose, throat and breathing trouble. NYCHA was supposed to combat mold with a new city program called Mold Busters. It says it began a pilot program two years ago and has updated its protocols based on the results.

NYCHA only posts statistics for mildew cleanup. Mildew and mold are both fungi, but mildew is considered easier to clean. But, according to NYCHA's own statistics, it now takes an average of 38 days to take care of a mildew complaint compared to just 11 days last year.

A NYCHA spokesperson says staff inspected the Powell apartment earlier in April. They've scheduled repair work to begin this week. The spokesperson said there will be repairs to walls, paint in two bedrooms and new kitchen cabinets.

