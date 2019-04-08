Aunt of young dad chased, gunned down in Brooklyn says she’s ‘ripped apart’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Mourners gathered at Bedford Central Presbyterian Church on Monday night to remember a 21-year-old dad killed in Brooklyn.

Tyquan Eversley was chased through the streets of East New York by at least 10 people and gunned down on March 19. Evelyn Anthony, one of Eversley's aunts, was devastated by his loss.

"They didn't kill him, they killed me," she said. "I am ripped apart, in pieces. My life is not going to be the same."

Anthony helped raise Eversley.

"I am going to look for your parents. I want to know what kind of damn parents you have that let your kid, your children, kill my kid," she said.

Eversley had a newborn son. His aunt said he'd turned his life around with the birth of the child.

Police have made arrests, but are still looking for several men.

